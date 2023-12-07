Police cordon off Albany's O'Brien Rd after the unexplained death of a person who was found unresponsive in the road. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person has died after being found unresponsive on a road in rural Albany around midnight.

Police said they were called around 12.30am to where the person was found, outside an address on O’Brien Rd in Lucas Heights, on Auckland’s North Shore towards Coatesville.

“Ambulance staff attended, but sadly they were pronounced deceased at the scene. Police are treating the death as unexplained, and a scene guard remains in place.”

Cordons were set up blocking O’Brien Rd between Coatesville-Riverhead Highway and Ridge Rd, while the police helicopter was hovering overhead.

A forensic photographer was also seen entering the scene shortly after 2.20am.

