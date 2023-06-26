‘Understandably shaken’: Person parked on side of Napier road assaulted

Taradale Rd, Napier, was the scene of the attack. Photo / NZME

Police are appealing for information after a person in a parked car on the side of a Napier road was assaulted by an unknown attacker.

The victim was uninjured but understandably shaken by the incident on Taradale Rd, near Tom Parker Ave, about 7.30pm on Sunday.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or the victim’s vehicle, a purple-coloured Nissan Cube, in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information, or CCTV footage, is urged to contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230626/3772.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.