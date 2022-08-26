A Dunedin woman narrowly escaped serious crash between two trucks. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Dunedin woman narrowly escaped becoming "grated cheese" when she was caught between a truck carrying scaffolding and a truck carrying cheese, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 54-year-old woman was attempting to overtake a truck carrying a load of scaffolding gear on the Northern Motorway (State Highway 1) about 9am yesterday.

She realised she did not have enough passing lane in front of her to complete the manoeuvre so she sharply pulled in, ahead of the truck.

As a result, the scaffolding truck pushed her forward into the rear of another 30-tonne truck, which was laden with cheese and heading in the same direction.

The woman was taken to hospital with shoulder pain, he said.

"She almost became grated cheese due to the unsafe passing manoeuvre," Snr Sgt Bond said.

A St John spokeswoman said a rapid response unit and an ambulance attended and transported one patient to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.