A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules and crew is expected to begin transporting donated military aid bound for Ukraine from centres in Europe from next week. Photo / NZDF

The Returned Services Association (RSA) is concerned people being deployed to support Ukraine won't be eligible for the funding and support other veterans are.

Today, a C-130 Hercules left New Zealand carrying nine New Zealand Defence Force personnel for a two-month deployment in Europe to help Ukraine defend itself Russia's invasion.

Another 41 personnel are flying to Europe commercially and nine defence intelligence and liaison personnel are already in Europe.

RSA National President BJ Clark said those being deployed would not be able to access support from Veterans' Affairs in the future unless the Government had deemed their deployment to be "Qualifying Operational Service".

Veterans' Affairs is a government agency that provides financial support and other services to eligible veterans and their families.

"This is where our legislation lets us down," Clark said.

"It creates two classes of veterans and means many of our service people are exposed to significant trauma in the course of their duties but remain ineligible for support from the Government. It is a national shame."

Clark said while those deployed today were heading to relatively benign roles, the nine NZDF intelligence personnel could be asked to make decisions, view imagery and video footage of the atrocities or process information that could result in long term mental health issues, including post-traumatic stress disorder.

RSA national president BJ Clark is concerned those being deployed to support Ukraine won't be entitled to government support in the future. Photo / Supplied

"If the deployment is not deemed Qualifying Operational Service, these men and women will have no more ability to access support once they leave the service, than anyone else - despite the injuries they may have received in service of their country."

Clark said there are many serving military personnel who would never deploy overseas to an operation and therefore won't qualify for assistance from the Veterans' Affairs.

"These service men and women may still have been exposed to significantly traumatic events, such as providing support in the aftermath of the Christchurch Earthquakes and the eruption on Whakaari/White Island."