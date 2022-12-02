Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Three Ukraine families prepare for a very different Christmas

14 minutes to read
NZ Herald

Three Ukraine families give personal accounts of their lives since Russia’s invasion as they prepare for Christmas and a New Year. As told to Peter Macky. Translated by Yaroslav Kravchuk and Aryna Satovska.

Vadym Furmanchuk,

“We want to celebrate the fact we’re alive and to cherish this family moment”