Moscow has deployed troops and weapons to Belarus, adding to a build-up of Russian forces near Ukraine that is fuelling fears of an invasion. Photo / AP

Moscow has deployed troops and weapons to Belarus, adding to a build-up of Russian forces near Ukraine that is fuelling fears of an invasion. Photo / AP

The New Zealand Government is advising any New Zealanders in Ukraine to leave immediately as fears of a Russian invasion escalate.

"In response to heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the New Zealand Government is advising New Zealanders in the Ukraine to leave immediately while there are commercial flights able to get them home," said Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta this afternoon.

Kiwis registered on the SafeTravel website have been notified directly.

Now, all New Zealanders currently in Ukraine who are not registered are being advised to register immediately.

New Zealand has no diplomatic representation in Ukraine and the Government's ability to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in Ukraine is "very limited".

The White House said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, even before the end of the Winter Olympics, and urged Americans to leave the country now.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States did not have definitive information that an invasion has been ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. But he said all the pieces were in place for a major military operation that could start "rapidly".

"The risk is high enough and the threat is now immediate enough that prudence demands that it is the time to leave now," Sullivan said.

"We are not saying that a decision has been taken by President Putin," Sullivan said. "What we are saying is that we have a sufficient level of concern based on what we are seeing on the ground, and what our intelligence analysts have picked up, that we are sending this clear message."

A convoy of Russian armoured vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea, on January 18, 2022. Photo / AP

The security situation in Ukraine could change at short notice and New Zealanders should not rely on support with evacuating in these circumstances.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation in Ukraine and continues to update its travel advice to New Zealanders in Ukraine regularly. Our revised travel advisory mirrors similar travel updates from Australia, United Kingdom and the United States," said Mahuta.

"New Zealand strongly supports ongoing international efforts to resolve the crisis diplomatically but the continuing and unprecedented build-up of Russian military forces on its border with Ukraine is deeply concerning.

"Aotearoa New Zealand calls on Russia once more to take immediate steps to reduce tensions and the risk of a severe miscalculation."

New Zealand's travel advice reflects potential risks and what these might mean for New Zealanders. It's designed to assist New Zealanders make their own informed decisions.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014, when Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly leader was driven from office by a popular uprising. Moscow responded by annexing Crimea and then backing a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has killed more than 14,000 people.

A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany helped halt large-scale battles, but regular skirmishes have continued, and efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled.