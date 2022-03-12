Ukraine Crisis Appeal: World Vision's Brianna Piazza reports from the Romania border with Ukraine. Video / World Vision / AP / Getty

The New Zealand Herald is joining forces with World Vision to help as more than two million Ukrainian women and children flee their country in the world's fastest-growing humanitarian emergency since World War II.

World Vision emergency communications specialist Brianna Piazza, who is covering the refugee exodus from the Ukraine-Romania border, will tell their personal stories and give our audience a chance to help.

Your urgent donation will provide vital essentials for children and families affected by the crisis in Ukraine. Please click here to donate now at worldvision.org.nz

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the fastest-growing refugee crises in decades with more than two million people fleeing the country in just two weeks.

With bombs falling on the country, families have been forced to evacuate – leaving their lives behind.

The crisis is heart-breaking – but there is a way to help. Well-known Kiwis are urging ordinary New Zealanders to get involved with World Vision and help the families who have lost everything.

Several famous New Zealanders are involved with World Vision's campaign to make the lives of these refugees better, and are urging others to do what they can to help too.

Television presenter and sports commentator Toni Street says watching the conflict unfold has been "harrowing".

"I can't imagine what it must be like to have to protect and look after your kids while bombs and gunfire rain down. To leave your home with only the clothes on your back. If you can please support the New Zealand Herald World Vision appeal and bring life-giving help to those who have been affected."

Money donated to the campaign will go towards food and hygiene kits for displaced families as well as psychosocial support for traumatised children.

The trauma of war is "terrifying", says television presenter Stacey Morrison – and donating could ease the suffering.

"They have had to leave their homes, friends and even family members as they flee conflict in their country. Their lives have been turned upside down, in an instant.

"It's understandable to feel helpless at times, but small acts of kindness and generosity can have a huge impact on those left with nothing. Ahakoa he iti, he pounamu - it may be small, but it will be treasured."

World Vision ambassador and actress Kim Crossman has seen first-hand how crucial humanitarian assistance is in times of crisis.

"After working with World Vision on the border of Syria a few years ago, I have seen first-hand the importance of the work that they do in a humanitarian crisis. This work is so important, not only to provide refugees with the immediate needs but also with safe spaces for children."

Actor Julian Dennison has first-hand experience of World Vision's work too, and says people shouldn't feel helpless.

"I've seen World Vision's work with South Sudanese refugees in Uganda when I travelled there in 2019. I saw first-hand the challenges people were going through – they were doing everything they could to protect their families. The work World Vision was doing on the ground there had a massive impact on them. While we may feel 'helpless' about the Ukraine situation, we can do something – we can support World Vision at this time."

NZ rugby player Caleb Clarke is backing the campaign too, saying everyone can contribute in their own way to ease the suffering.

"I've been watching the Ukraine situation unfold and it's so heart-breaking to see families fleeing their homes for safety. We can all play a part in helping give them the basic things they need at this time – food, shelter, water, clothing and psychological support – by getting behind the work that World Vision is doing."

Ukraine Crisis Appeal: Where your money goes

Your support will help children and families affected by the crisis in Ukraine with

• Food and hygiene kits

• Child friendly spaces and shelter

• Psychosocial support to help kids cope with trauma

