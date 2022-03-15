Harrowing tale of mother and son's escape from violence in Ukraine. Video / World Vision

The NZ Herald is joining forces with World Vision to help as more than two million Ukrainian women and children flee their country in the world's fastest-growing humanitarian emergency since the Second World War.

A Ukraine Crisis Appeal mounted by the NZ Herald and World Vision has raised more than half a million dollars in just four days.

Donations by 5pm today totalled $522,194 as readers dug deep to support more than two million Ukrainian women and children who have been forced to flee from their homes.

The appeal has been fronted by World Vision Emergency Communications specialist Brianna Piazza, who has interviewed many families as they try to rebuild their lives on the Ukraine-Romania border.

Her moving video and written accounts have included the story of mother and son Irina and Symon, who had to leave Irina's elderly mother in their basement as they fled the bombs and rockets that rained down on their hometown near Kyiv.

Kira's most treasured possession is her beloved dog, Busya. Photo / World Vision

Children have described the treasured possessions they took with them as they fled. Kira, aged 7, finds comfort in her beloved dog Busya, while 10-year-old Veronika misses her big teddy that she likes to cuddle when she feels sad.

At a time of international crisis and diplomatic negotiations to find a peaceful solution, readers have responded warmly to the reminder that ordinary people - including defenceless children - are suffering the most from this war and need our help.



NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said the success of the campaign in already raising a significant amount of money was heart-warming and reflected the generosity of the Herald's readers.

"The stories we have shared via NZ Herald and nzherald.co.nz have been incredibly powerful and they have clearly resonated with our audiences who, like us, have been heartbroken watching the devastation in Ukraine.

"We want to thank each and every one of our viewers and readers who have donated to the Ukrainian Crisis Appeal – thank you so very much for your kindness, your generosity and humanity," said Currie.

World Vision New Zealand's national director Grant Bayldon said once again, New Zealanders had shown immense generosity in helping others across the world in their greatest time of need.

"NZ Herald readers' amazing response to the devastating conflict in Ukraine will provide urgent support for refugees who are fleeing for their lives, and deliver vital essentials for children and families affected by the crisis in Ukraine Thank you so much for your incredible support."

Ukraine Crisis Appeal: Where your money goes

Your support will help children and families affected by the crisis in Ukraine with

• Food and hygiene kits

• Child-friendly spaces and shelter

• Psychosocial support to help kids cope with trauma



