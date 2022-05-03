Wealth tax confusion, the pressure on our nurses during lockdown revealed and how much more women could earn from pay gap reporting in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Wealth tax confusion, the pressure on our nurses during lockdown revealed and how much more women could earn from pay gap reporting in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

British police have confirmed a body has been found in the search for New Zealander Joseph Day, who went missing in mysterious circumstances three days ago.

Late on Tuesday night (NZ time), Avon and Somerset police said a man's body was located and recovered in Avon Gorge, Bristol.

"While formal identification has not yet taken place, we have updated the family of missing 31-year-old Joseph Day," police said in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to them and we thank them for their patience while enquiries into the circumstances of death continue."

Police asked the public to avoid speculation and respect the privacy of Day's family.

Day's fiancee Kelsey Mulcahy earlier told the Herald she was frustrated that police initially deemed Joseph's disappearance as low risk and would not track his phone.

Mulcahy last heard from him around 9.30pm on Saturday (local time) - he had stopped texting her but she just thought he had gone to bed early. The next morning she called him around 9am and still got no answer - but she thought he was just sleeping in.

Joseph Day had been missing since Saturday in Bristol, UK.

Around 2pm that day she arrived back home from London to their flat in the Bristol suburb of Clifton and he wasn't there - their bed was still made, curtains were drawn and all that was missing was his keys, wallet and phone, Mulcahy said.

British police have confirmed a body has been found in the search for missing Kiwi Joseph Day. Photo / Facebook

Day is a former TVNZ camera operator from Auckland. It is understood the couple had moved from New Zealand to Bristol in January.

A number of his former TVNZ colleagues - including Andrew Macfarlane and Daniel Faitaua - reacted with shock to the news.

Macfarlane, who is based in Australia, said Day was a "brilliantly talented camera operator" who will be missed.

Absolutely horrible news. Thoughts are with his family, fiancé and friends.



Rest In Peace Joe. https://t.co/ido0v0FwBb — Andrew Macfarlane (@andrewmacfnz) May 3, 2022

💔 thinking of family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time https://t.co/hKHHWdzzYr — Daniel Faitaua (@DanielFaitaua) May 3, 2022

Earlier, Mulcahy said she faced long interviews with Avon and Somerset police officers and search teams on Monday, and she said search efforts had been slow to kick off.

"The frustrating thing is that his phone is on and they're not tracking it," she said earlier.

"They said they don't have permission because he is not a high risk because I described him as not being suicidal or at risk to anyone else and because he is solidly built, he's a male and he can take care of himself at this stage," said Mulcahy.

"I cannot stress enough how out of character this is for him. We have been together for five years, he wouldn't do this to me, we have a very happy relationship we were both looking forward to going to Bath today. I'm terrified something has happened."