As the year draws to a close, Waikato Herald is taking stock of 2023. What moved readers most? As part of a 12-day series, Waikato Herald reporter Danielle Zollickhofer looks at the top stories each month. Welcome to day 11: November.

Nationally, November 2023 was dominated by the coalition talks that finally came to a close at the end of the month and delivered a new government.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters blasted te reo Māori names for government departments and Jason Momoa filming in Elliot Bay leads to recovery of kōiwi.

In the Waikato, November was also a very busy month.

Uber nan Shelley Winiana went viral, Taupō was crowned New Zealand’s most beautiful town, Waipa District Council reminds people to do homework on tiny homes and a Tokoroa father has to sell his house to pay for special treatment.

Also, Liam Messam defeated Taupō's Kyle Merewether at the War in the Waikato boxing match, two Te Kauwhata brothers offer a waterblaster thief spare parts, Police suspend search for missing Waihī man and a District Court Judge retires after an emotional final sitting.

Other big stories in the region were:

Made Market precinct opens in Hamilton

Made, a market, eatery and retail precinct, opened in Hamilton East.

The precinct, located in the former Waikato Regional Council building on Grey St, is the latest development by Stark Property and has been in the works since 2018.

On top of local businesses including Duck Island Ice Cream, Mama’s Donuts, Volare Bread and Grey Roasting Co, the precinct has another star of the show: the Waikato River.

The Made market precinct opened in November. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Coromandel kids discover Kauri gum nugget

Two children made the “find of a young lifetime” in the Coromandel when they brought home a lump of kauri gum weighing in at over 2kg.

Kauri gum is a by-product of the kauri tree, a fossilised resin that was usually found by digging for it.

The gum was a big industry for early European settlers, particularly in the Far North and areas like the Coromandel. It was historically used in the manufacture of varnishes but these days is more commonly used for jewellery and other decorative items.

Callan and Eva McMillan made the "find of a lifetime" in the Coromandel over the weekend -a huge piece of kauri gum.

Hamilton firefighter celebrates 25 years of service

Career Gold Star firefighter Andrew Bailey followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

Not only did he follow his family into the service - he’s now “living the dream” as a career firefighter - Bailey has also been awarded a Gold Star medal for 25 years of service, just like those before him.

Bailey is a station officer at Te Rapa Station, part of the Hamilton Fire Brigade, but started out as a volunteer at the Te Awamutu Fire Station in 1997.

He says it was a natural progression considering he’s been part of the station all his life through his dad, the late Ray Bailey.

Career firefighter for Hamilton Fire Brigade Andrew Bailey outside Te Awamutu Fire Station where he started his career as a volunteer in 1997. He is holding photos of his grandfather E. J. (Bob) Quinlan (left) and father Ray Bailey who were also firefighters. Photo / Dean Taylor

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined NZME in 2021 and is writing for the Waikato Herald.

