Ūawa to get Streets for People roading upgrade

The New Grey St layout in construction as part of the Streets for People project. Photo / Paul Rickard

Ūawa residents are about to get their own Streets for People temporary makeover of a portion of their main street - State Highway 35, Tolaga Bay.

About 40 Ūawa residents met on Thursday to discuss and select a design option.

The Streets for People project, 90 per cent funded by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, is a nationwide initiative that implements temporary interventions to test designs with local residents in real time.

A similar Streets for People project has been created in Grey St in Gisborne.

Council community lifelines director Tim Barry says the Ūawa project prioritises people-first approaches and these designs would be in place for two years, with regular evaluations with the community as to how the layout is working for them.

“Streets for People projects around the country are being designed to encourage vibrancy and promote alternative modes of transport such as walking, cycling and scooters.

“Part of the overall picture in Ūawa is to link the main street into existing and future-planned shared paths and recreational areas around Tolaga Bay.

“These designs have been created to slow traffic through the main street and improve safety for all road users.

“Ultimately, it strives to create a safe and vibrant space for everyone in Ūawa.”

Barry says many attendees, especially parents, expressed a preference for the full design due to its positive impact on child safety.

“However, it came down to businesses concerns around the removal of parking to enable the new safety features to be installed.

“After a thorough discussion, the community opted for Option 2, which will improve safety at the Solander and Cook St intersection.”

Barry thanked everyone for coming out on a cold Thursday night to discuss this important project.

“We’re happy there’s been a decision that recognises the importance of both safety and economic vitality.

“There’s huge pride for the main street in Ūawa from the community and it’s going to be great to see it given an upgrade.

“We’re very thankful to Waka Kotahi for funding 90 per cent of this project and Ūawa resident Bessie Macey, who has been the community’s point of contact throughout this process.”

Once construction drawings are finalised, the community will receive the start date for the temporary upgrade, which is expected to take 1-2 weeks to install, weather permitting.

For more information about the changes, visit the council’s website, https://participate.gdc.govt.nz/streets-people-uawa



