Tyre iron-wielding thieve targets South Auckland dairy

A South Auckland dairy is the latest target by violent thieves after a man wielding a tyre iron robbed the store tonight.
A police spokesperson they responded to the dairy on Disorella Drive in Clover Park about 8.30pm.
The Herald understands it was the Diorella Drive Superette.
The spokesperson said it appears one of the thieves was armed with a tyre iron, but no one was injured. After robbing the store, the thieves fled in a vehicle.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.