Two youths arrested following Hamilton ram raid burglary

28 May, 2023 03:52 AM 2 mins to read

Police have arrested two youths following a Hamilton burglary. Photo / File

Police have arrested two youths following a burglary in Hamilton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The pair are also believed to have been involved with ram raids in Hillcrest and Glenview last week.

A commercial premises on Killarney Rd was broken into around 4.20am today and vape products were stolen.

Police said a vehicle used to break into the premises was abandoned at the scene when the offenders fled.

A search warrant was executed by police at a residential address in Hamilton East this morning.

Two youths, aged 15 and 17, were arrested and some stolen items were recovered.

They are scheduled to appear in Hamilton Youth Court on Monday morning, charged with burglary offences relating to this morning’s burglary and other recent ram raid offences, in Hillcrest and Glenview on May 23.

“Quick work from our staff has resulted in the offenders being held accountable and stolen property being recovered,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson.

“We hope this gives our community reassurance that we take this offending extremely seriously and will respond, investigate and bring offenders before the courts.”

People who see any suspicious activity are urged to call police on 111 if it was happening now, or 105 to report something that had already happened.