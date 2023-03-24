Two youths among three arrested after Invercargill store ram raid

Three people have been arrested after the ram raid of an Invercargill Discount and Vape store. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have arrested two people after the ram raid of an Invercargill store this month.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said a 17-year-old youth and a 24-year-old man werecharged with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle after search warrants were executed.

Earlier, a 14-year-old youth had been charged with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle after the Pomona St Discount and Vape store raid on March 14.

“The 24-year-old male has also been charged with aggravated robbery in relation to an alleged robbery at the Centre St Discount store on June 26 last year,” Baird said.

The 24-year-old man was due to appear in the Invercargill District Court today.

Investigations into two burglaries of commercial premises in Invercargill and a rural burglary at Wilsons Crossing led to arrests of a 31-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, who were due to appear in Invercargill District Court today.

“Police would like to thank members of the public for providing information that helped us hold these alleged offenders to account,” Baird said.