Two young men have been arrested and charged with assault after a firearm incident in Castlecliff.
Police were called to an incident on Polson St about 3.40pm on Sunday when one person said they had been hit by a pellet from an air gun.
An ambulance was not needed.
Police arrested two men aged 19 and 18.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
They were charged with assault, recklessly discharging a firearm and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
They are due to appear in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday.