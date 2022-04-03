Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Two young men arrested in Whanganui after reckless firearm use on Polson St

Quick Read
Police were called to the incident on Sunday afternoon. Photo / File

Police were called to the incident on Sunday afternoon. Photo / File

Whanganui Chronicle

Two young men have been arrested and charged with assault after a firearm incident in Castlecliff.

Police were called to an incident on Polson St about 3.40pm on Sunday when one person said they had been hit by a pellet from an air gun.

An ambulance was not needed.

Police arrested two men aged 19 and 18.

They were charged with assault, recklessly discharging a firearm and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They are due to appear in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday.