Two women seriously injured in crash on the Napier-Taupō Rd

Emergency services responded to the crash at 11.26pm. Photo / File

Two people were seriously injured following a single vehicle crash on the Napier-Taupō Rd last night.

Emergency services were called to a car off the road at the intersection of State Highway 5 and Pohokura Rd at 11.26pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the Taupō brigade responded.

A police spokeswoman said two were seriously injured and a helicopter was going to be dispatched before being stood down.

Three ambulance were sent and the duo were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

This morning the two women in their 20s were both in a stable condition.