Judy Donovan was last seen tramping in Waikato's Pureora Forest on Saturday, March 23

By RNZ

The search for a 79-year-old Auckland woman in the Pureora Forest near Taupō has been suspended.

Judy Donovan has been missing for two weeks after becoming separated from her companions while laying bait lines on Saturday, 23 March.

Inspector Will Loughrin said the area she went missing in had been searched extensively.

He thanked searchers for their efforts, and said that while Donovan was not found, they brought energy and compassion to the search.

Police and Donovan’s family would remain in contact with locals in the area who had knowledge and experience of the area, he said.

Donovan is known as a highly respected and experienced member of the tramping community.

Police want to hear from anyone with information that could help in locating Donovan, if it has not yet been reported. Calls to police can be made on 105, referencing file number 240326/8540, or information could be left on the police website.

