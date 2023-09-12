A crash has been reported at Lower Kaimai.

A two-vehicle crash involving a truck has closed State Highway 29 at Lower Kaimai and left at least one person seriously injured.

A police spokesman said police were alerted about the crash about noon.

One person was in a moderate to serious condition and was being taken to hospital, the spokesman said.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at the intersections of SH29 Rapurapu Rd and Tauriko Rd.

Motorists can expect delays.

The crash is near the summit on the Matamata side of the range between Hanga Rd and Rapurapu Rd.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said at least one patient is being treated for serious injuries.

It sent an ambulance, helicopter, rapid response vehicle and an operations manager to the scene.

A motorist at the scene told the Bay of Plenty Times traffic was at a standstill.

More to come.







