Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Rotorua crash: One critical and road closures in place

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
Dalbeth Rd and a section of SH36 is closed. Photo / NZME

Dalbeth Rd and a section of SH36 is closed. Photo / NZME

One person has critical injuries and roads are closed after a crash near Rotorua.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 36, at the intersection with Dalbeth Rd, around 11am.

One person is in critical condition and Dalbeth Rd and a section of SH36, from Leonard Rd to Waiteti Rd, will be closed for several hours, police said in a statement.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit were on the scene and took one person in critical condition to Rotorua Hospital.

More to come.

Latest from New Zealand