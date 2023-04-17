Dalbeth Rd and a section of SH36 is closed. Photo / NZME

Dalbeth Rd and a section of SH36 is closed. Photo / NZME

One person has critical injuries and roads are closed after a crash near Rotorua.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 36, at the intersection with Dalbeth Rd, around 11am.

One person is in critical condition and Dalbeth Rd and a section of SH36, from Leonard Rd to Waiteti Rd, will be closed for several hours, police said in a statement.

SH36 HAMURANA TO NGONGOTAHA - ROAD CLOSED - 12:10PM

Due to a serious crash near Dalbeth Rd, #SH36 is now closed between Waiteti Rd & Leonard Rd. Allow extra time for delays on short detour via local roads, not suitable for heavy vehicles. Details: https://t.co/zSD0A2tsEM ^TP pic.twitter.com/nKBdK185vS — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) April 17, 2023

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit were on the scene and took one person in critical condition to Rotorua Hospital.

More to come.