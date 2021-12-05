Two-vehicle crash in Lincoln, Canterbury

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they were called to a two-vehicle crash on Springs Rd about 9.20am. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services are attending a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on Springs Rd about 9.20am.

Two people were trapped, one in each vehicle, but have since been freed.

Crews from the Rolleston, Lincoln and Wigram stations were in attendance.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances and two rapid response units responded to the scene.

They treated two patients in a serious condition and transported them to Christchurch Hospital.