Both lanes were blocked on State Highway 2 on Thursday morning.

A two-vehicle crash blocked lanes of one of Hawke’s Bay’s major highways on Thursday morning as masses of holidaymakers enter and exit the region.

Police were called to the crash near Takapau on the intersection of State Highways 2 and 50 just before 11am on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said both lanes were blocked, and there was debris spread across the highway.

There were “minor to moderate” injuries reported as a result of the crash.

Earlier in the morning, a car rolled and took out a lamppost on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, with one person receiving moderate injuries after getting their arm trapped under a car.