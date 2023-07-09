Emergency services at the crash on Sunset Rd. Video / Andrew Warner

Emergency services are at a two-vehicle crash blocking Sunset Rd in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash near the intersection with Pandora Ave about 10.30am.

A St John spokesman said one person has moderate injuries and two have minor injuries.

Fire and Emergency NZ is also on the scene and the road is blocked.

It comes after four people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Rotorua on Saturday.

A police spokesman said police were called to the scene on Tarawera Rd around 9.40pm.

Two people were seriously injured and two people received moderate to serious injuries and were taken to Rotorua Hospital, he said.

A Te Whatu Ora Lakes spokeswoman said three people remained in hospital today with another discharged yesterday.

All were in stable condition, she said.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

The road was blocked and cleared around 1.30am.











