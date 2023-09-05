The crash site on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Warren Buckland

One person was taken to hospital following a truck crash north of Napier.

Emergency services were called to the two-truck crash about 1pm on Tuesday along State Highway 2 in Tangoio, north of Tangoio Marae.

“Our ambulance officers assessed one patient at the scene and are transporting them to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a moderate condition,” a Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the crash involved two trucks, but they were not required for assistance after attending.

The road was still open after the crash but was reduced to one lane for a period, with a stop-go operator in place.