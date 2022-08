Heavy rain, flooding and state of emergency in Nelson, massive blaze still burning at Christchurch scrap yard and misinformation group pushing followers to apply for key general election roles in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A serious head-on crash between two trucks this morning has left one person dead in Pokeno.

A police spokesperson said officers were at the scene of a serious crash at a commercial premises on Ridge Rd, Pokeno.

"The crash involved two trucks and occurred just before 8.30am."

Sadly one of the drivers has died at the scene, the spokesperson said.

"An investigation is under way into the incident and the Serious Crash Unit are at the scene."

