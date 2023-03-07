Two trapped, critical injuries in Canterbury car wreck

One person has been critically injured, another has sustained serious injuries according to police at the scene. Photo / Supplied

Fire crews are working to rescue the occupants of two cars involved in a Wednesday morning crash in Canterbury.

One person has been critically injured and another has sustained serious injuries according to police at the scene.

Fire and Emergency’s Lynn Crosson told the Herald firefighters were called to the scene of the crash shortly after 9am, after reports came in of two cars colliding on Christchurch-Akaroa Rd.

Upon arriving, firefighters discovered one person in each of the cars involved was still trapped inside and required rescuing.

“Crews are in the process of extricating [the occupants],” she said.

Police confirmed the section of roading on State Highway 75 will be closed for some time. Photo / File

The crash on State Highway 75 was attended by multiple emergency service units including police, which confirmed the stretch of road between Motukarara and Little River would be closed for some time.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area, according to a police spokesperson as there are currently no diversions in place.

As a result of the collision, the Serious Crash Unit has been called to the scene to investigate how the wreck occurred.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

Christchurch-Akaroa Rd has been the scene of numerous crashes over the years - last year a car rolled 50m down a steep bank after coming off the rural road.

The driver, seriously injured crawled his way back to the top of the bank as Senior Constable Anita Osborne described at the time, he was found by people driving past.







