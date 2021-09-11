Two taken to hospital for smoke inhalation following Counties Manukau Health Tamaki Oranga mental health unit hospital fire

Two patients were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation following the fire. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people have been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire at a Counties Manukau Health Tamaki Oranga facility in Otara.

Chris Delfos, Counties Manukau Assistant Area Commander, said a small fire in the common area at the Bairds Road mental health facility was extinguished by fire personnel and the building's sprinkler system.

"The building has some significant smoke logging at the moment. Initially we had a person who was unaccounted for, so for that reason, we went to a second alarm. The first appliances called for some back up and went to a second alarm," Delfos said.

The fire was extinguished at 10.25pm and firefighters left at about midnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"The patient was located on an outside balcony reasonably quickly. At the moment we have two people being transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation."

The Counties Manukau District Health Board said in a statement no-one at centre was injured as a result of the fire.

The fire, believed to have started in the north wing, was discovered by staff at 9.30pm, when a fire alarm and sprinklers went off.

The fire believed to have started in the north wing and discovered by staff at 9.30pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The board said the north wing had water damage. Fire and Emergency cleared the larger east wing for occupation, so all staff and patients are now back inside.

The fire was extinguished at 10.25pm and firefighters left about midnight.

Delfos said the fire started at the rear of the building and was being treated as suspicious as the cause was yet to be determined.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.