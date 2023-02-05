Two taken to hospital after crash in Taradale

Police, firefighters and Hato Hone St John were called to the corner of King St and Meeanee Rd. Photo / NZME

Two people were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by ambulance after being injured in a single-vehicle crash in Taradale.

Police, firefighters and Hato Hone St John were called to the corner of King St and Meeanee Rd about 6.25pm on Sunday.

The road was blocked and police asked people to avoid the area, with firefighters required to free a trapped occupant in the vehicle.

A St John spokesperson said they assessed and treated two people, one in a serious condition and the other in a moderate condition, and took both by ambulance to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.