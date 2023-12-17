Three fire trucks attended the first house fire and four trucks attended the second. Photo / File

There have been two suspicious house fires in the Christchurch suburb of Northcote overnight.

The first was called in just before midnight, and the second was reported around 4am, southern Fire and Emergency shift manager Alex Norris said.

Both houses were well involved in fire when crews arrived.

Three crews from Redwood, Ilam and Christchurch City attended the first fire and four from the same stations attended the second. Nobody was reported injured.

Both fires had been flagged as suspicious and a fire investigator would return this morning, Norris said.

It was unclear if the two fires were linked, Norris said.



