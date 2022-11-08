Two seriously injured in Nelson assault, police seek witnesses

Two men were stabbed in Nelson last night and police are appealing for witnesses.

The men, one aged 20 and the other 51, were stabbed about 9pm in Halifax St and taken to hospital.

Police said the men are in a stable condition.

Witnesses to the assault or anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact police via 105 phone service referencing event number P052537072.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org