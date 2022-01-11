Two seriously injured after series of crashes on Auckland roads

Motorists are warned to avoid the area and expect delays. Photo / NZTA

Motorists are warned to avoid the area and expect delays. Photo / NZTA

Two people have been seriously injured after a series of crashes across Auckland this evening, including a collision between a cyclist and a bus.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the collision involving a cyclist and a bus on Bairds Rd in Ōtara.



The crash was reported to police at about 5.15pm.

The cyclist has been transported to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries.

Bairds Rd, between Sandbrook Ave and Preston Rd, is expected to remain closed for the next couple of hours.

Traffic management is in place.

A serious crash is blocking the two southbound lanes on State Highway 20 at Massey Rd on-ramp. The crash was reported just after 6pm.

Motorists are warned to expect delays.

"Prepare to zip-merge onto the left shoulder past the scene. Please drive with care and expect delays, or consider an alternative route."

And police are responding to another serious crash at the intersection of Lewis Rd and Charles Rd, Karaka.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 6.40pm.

At least one person has been seriously injured.

Traffic management is being put in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.