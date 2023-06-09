A ute barrelled through two separate fences in Mahora before coming to a stop. Photo / NZME

Two people have serious injuries after a car and motorbike crash in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere on Friday night, and another has been injured after crashing through fences in Mahora.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to Tenby Terrace, near Caernarvon Dr, about 7pm. The road was closed for two and a half hours as emergency staff dealt with the scene.

Two were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital via ambulance.

Police were then called to a single-vehicle incident on Williams St in Mahora about 4.40am on Saturday and found a ute that had crashed into two fences before coming to a stop.

One man was transported to hospital with injuries - his condition was not immediately available on Saturday morning.

A witness said the crash made the noise of an explosion in the early hours and the man was able to walk away from the crash before ambulance officers arrived.

The ute driver had said the crash, on a straight piece of road, had occurred because he had swerved to avoid a roaming dog on the street, the witness said.