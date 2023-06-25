Voyager 2023 media awards

Two seriously hurt in crash near Ngongotahā, delays expected

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle collision near Ngongotahā that has left two people in a serious condition.

The crash was reported about 11.40am and is at the intersection of Central Rd and State Highway 36.

Initial reports suggest two people are in a serious condition, police said in a statement.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays as traffic management is in place.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

