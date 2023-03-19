The armed offenders squad was called out as a precaution. Photo / NZME

Two people are in custody and two schools have been locked down as armed police search Feilding for further offenders.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were hunting for more occupants of a stolen vehicle after it was sighted and failed to stop.

“The vehicle fled and was not pursued but police maintained observations and followed it to the Timona Park area where it has been abandoned.”

“Two people have been arrested and officers are working to locate any further occupants.”

Feilding Intermediate confirmed on social media it was in lockdown and urged parents to stay away from the school until it was lifted.

“All children are safe and are locked in the classrooms.”

Lytton Street Primary School is also in lockdown, and is urging people to stay away until it is lifted.