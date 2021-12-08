Two people taken to hospital following altercation in Auckland's Epsom

Two people have been taken to hospital after an altercation in Epsom, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people have been taken to hospital following an altercation in the Auckland suburb of Epsom.

A witness said they saw two men on Gillies Ave just outside Epsom Girls Grammar School covered in blood with three ambulances and police officers surrounding them.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to an altercation near the intersection of Great South Rd and Manakau Rd at around 7pm.

Two people were taken to hospital and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Epsom local also said three police cars were set up on Kipling Ave with armed police.

The witness told the Herald they saw the two men taken away by ambulance.

"There's still two cop cars, an undercover cop van and an ambulance on the corner of Gillies and Albury Ave."

Inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances.

"The community will notice an increased police presence in the area while we continue to undertake inquiries," a police spokesperson said.