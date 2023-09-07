Two people suffered stab wounds but nobody is telling police what happened. Photo / File

Two people suffered stab wounds but nobody is telling police what happened. Photo / File

Two people have been stabbed overnight in the small town of Ruakākā - but nobody will tell police what happened.

Police were called at around 10.46pm to a residential address on Rakatau Place, where they found two people had suffered stab wounds, a spokesperson said.

Both victims were able to walk to waiting medical staff. They were transported to Whangārei Hospital in a moderate condition and their injuries were not life-threatening.

“All parties were unwilling to provide police with any information and our investigation is ongoing.”







