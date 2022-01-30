Two people have been shot in an incident in Invercargill early this morning.
About 1.10am, emergency services received reports of an incident at an address in Centre St.
A police spokesperson said two people received gunshot wounds and both have been flown to Dunedin Hospital.
A male is in a critical condition and a female is in a serious condition.
"Police remain at the address and will be conducting a scene examination this morning along with further inquiries."
Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 105 and refer to file number 220131/9471, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The incident came less than 24 hours after a man was rushed to hospital in Christchurch after suffering a gunshot wound to his hand.
Police received reports of a serious assault at about 4pm yesterday on the corner of Warrington and Barbadoes streets.
A spokesperson said officers found one person with a wound to their hand.
The Herald understands it was a gunshot wound.
"Police are currently investigating the cause of the injury."
A St John spokesperson has said they transported a person in serious condition to hospital.