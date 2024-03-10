Emergency services are attending a car crash near Waitōtara where two people have been "seriously injured". Photo / Bevan Conley

Two people are in a serious condition after a car crash near Waitōtara in South Taranaki.

A police spokesman said they responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Moumahaki Rd at 2.57pm on Sunday.

“Two people are seriously injured, another with minor-moderate injuries.

“It looks like the road is currently blocked.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they were responding to the motor vehicle crash.

“We are on scene at the moment assisting ambulance and police.

“There are no persons trapped.”

More to come.

