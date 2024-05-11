Two people seriously injured after incident on Southwestern Motorway

Two people are seriously injured after an incident on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway overnight.

One person was critically injured and two others were seriously injured near Cavendish Dr just before midnight.

A police spokesperson said they have opened an investigation and are still trying to determine what occurred.

Emergency services have responded to a serious incident on the Auckland Southwestern Motorway overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A St John spokesperson said both people were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

A NZME photographer on the scene said several officers were on the scene along with the Serious Crash Unit.

”Police had fully closed the motorway, diverting all traffic off at Cavendish Dr with Auckland Transport traffic management taking over with multiple attenuator trucks,” they said.

- More to come







