Emergency services rushed to the scene where two cars crashed on State Highway 1 in Kaikōura this morning and freed two people from their vehicles. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two people have been freed from separate vehicles after being trapped in a car crash north of Kaikōura this morning.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 1 near Wilderness Rd just before 4.30am.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Lyn Cross said two vehicles were involved.

"Two people have been extricated but emergency services are still on the scene."

A police spokesperson said emergency services were attending a serious two-vehicle crash on SH1, near Wilderness Rd, Kaikōura where "two people are understood to have been seriously injured".

"The road is expected to remain closed for some time, with diversions in place, while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

"Motorists should avoid the area, if possible."