Emergency services have rescued two people from a ship's tank at a Lyttelton Port dry dock. Photo / George Heard

Two people have been rescued after becoming trapped in a ship’s tank at Lyttelton Port this morning.

A Lyttleton Port Company (LPC) spokesperson said there was an incident onboard a vessel in the dry dock this morning, and no LPC staff were involved.

Fire and Emergency staff confirmed at least two people were rescued and were being treated by medics. Photo / George Heard

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they received a report of two people trapped in a tank at 9.41am.