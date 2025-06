The scene of the crash on Anzac Avenue.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

The scene of the crash on Anzac Avenue.

Two people have been hospitalised in a critical condition after an early-morning crash in central Auckland.

A Mazda collided with a pole at the intersection of Anzac Avenue and Parliamencot Street at around 1.55am, a police spokesman said.

There were three occupants in the car at the time. Two of them were critically injured and a third was in a moderate condition.