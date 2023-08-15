The crash happened before midnight in Tautoro, near Kaikohe.

The crash happened before midnight in Tautoro, near Kaikohe.

Two people are dead after a car crashed into a tree overnight in Tautoro, south of Kaikohe.

Police said the car left Mangakahia Rd and crashed into a tree, critically injuring the two occupants, around 10.15pm on Tuesday. However, they died at the scene.

The Kaikohe Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to the scene alongside Hato Hone St John first responders and police.





The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit carried out a scene examination and has since reopened.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash. The deaths would be referred to the Coroner.