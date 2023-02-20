Voyager 2022 media awards


Two people critically injured after horror crash in Puni, South Auckland

Two people are fighting for their life after a crash that caused a vehicle to catch on fire in Puni, South Auckland, this afternoon. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Two people are in critical condition after their car crashed and burst into flames in Puni, South Auckland, this afternoon.

Police said they were called to the crash on Rogers Rd about 3.30pm.

One person involved in the crash was outside the car when it went up in flames. Bystanders helped carry the person down the road away from the scene and to safety.

A helicopter, several fire appliances and ambulances are on the scene, and the police serious crash unit is also there, according to a witness.

A teenage girl was flown to Middlemore Hospital in critical condition, a spokesperson for Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said.

One other person was also airlifted to hospital in critical condition, and another was taken to hospital in a moderate condition via ambulance.



