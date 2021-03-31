Two people charged with impersonating a police officer

A man and woman appeared at Hamilton District Court today charged with impersonating a police officer. Photo / Christine Cornege

A Hamilton man and woman have been charged with impersonating a police officer to gain access to someone's phone.

Sione Niusini, 30, and Tracey Ta Wha, 31, appeared before a registrar at Hamilton District Court this morning.

Niusini allegedly told the person he was a police detective while Ta Wha handed over a police officer's business card claiming it be their own.

The alleged offence happened on March 25, 2021.

The charge has a maximum imprisonment of four months and a fine of up to $15,000.

They will next appear at Hamilton District Court on April 19, 2021.