Police have arrested two people after a man was struck by a red van in the Wellington suburb of Miramar.

The hit-and-run happened on Argentine Ave at about 8.20pm on October 16.

The victim sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A 40-year-old man will appear in Wellington District Court today on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 40-year-old woman is due to appear in court next week on a charge of being party to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police said inquiries were ongoing and further charges could still be laid.

The red van involved in the incident is yet to be found. It’s believed to be a Mitsubishi L300 or a Toyota Hiace and could have damage to the front left-hand side of vehicle, police said.