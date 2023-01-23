Totara Cafe in Tikipunga was reportedly targeted in a break-in on Monday night. Photo / Angela Woods

Two people were taken into custody after a trail of reported break-ins overnight in Whangārei.

The pair, along with two others, fell on to the police radar around 11pm on Monday when officers received reports a car had been taken from a Torrey Pines Rise home in Kamo.

A police spokesperson said a short time later, they received reports of a break-in at a commercial address on Wairau Dr in Tikipunga.

The Advocate understands Totara Cafe had been targeted. The cafe was previously burgled in August last year.

“It’s understood those involved stole a quantity of alcohol before leaving the area in the same vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

Around 50 minutes after the car was first taken from the Kamo home, police responded to a group of people attempting to break into a commercial premise on Three Mile Bush Rd, near Clark Rd.

“Those involved have again left the area in the same vehicle, which was abandoned nearby in McKinnon Crescent [in Ōtangarei].”

Police successfully found two of the people less than a kilometre away in Tairere Cr.

One of those taken into custody is due to appear in Youth Court today while the second person has been referred to Youth Aid.

“At this stage, our inquiries are ongoing to locate two other people believed to be involved,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via our 105 phone service or online using Update My Report. People are asked to reference file number 230124/9542.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.