New Zealand

Two pedestrians injured in serious West Auckland crash, police remain at the scene

Police are at the scene of a serious crash in Avondale which injured two pedestrians. Photo / File

NZ Herald

Two pedestrians in Auckland have been injured after a vehicle crashed into them this morning and one of them remains in a serious condition, police understand.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Avondale Rd around 9am.

A police spokesperson said two people were transported to hospital, one in a serious condition and the other received minor injuries.

Police, including a serious crash unit, are still at the scene of the incident.

Police are diverting traffic and ask that motorists avoid the area.