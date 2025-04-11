Several youths have escaped Oranga Tamariki facilities around Auckland this week. Photo / RNZ

Several youths have escaped Oranga Tamariki facilities around Auckland this week. Photo / RNZ

Police are searching for two more young people who escaped an Oranga Tamariki remand home in Auckland overnight.

A total of five young people connected to OT sites remain outstanding after six youths fled from facilities earlier this week. Three from that earlier group have since been found.

Inspector Jacqui Whittaker confirmed today that police had been advised of an incident involving two youths who left a community remand home in the suburb of Hillsborough.

“Inquiries are now under way to locate these people, along with three others still outstanding from earlier in the week,” Whittaker said.

Asked for the ages of those involved, police said they could not release any further information, for legal reasons.