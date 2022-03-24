The trial of Sami Zagros on drug importation charges has been adjourned after two days of evidence. Photo / Herald

The trial of a man charged with methamphetamine importation has been put off for more than two months, after the first two days of evidence were heard in the High Court.

Sami Zagros' trial before Justice Gerald Nation in Christchurch, is now scheduled to resume on May 30, with Zagros denying seven charges of importing methamphetamine, one of attempting to import the class A drug, and one of possession of the class B drug MDMA - Ecstasy - for supply.

It began on March 14 with Crown prosecutor Sean Mallet telling the judge-alone trial that presentation of the prosecution case would take about a week.

However, on the third day, defence counsel Pip Hall QC and Ethan Huda were given leave to withdraw by the judge and the trial was paused while either stand-by counsel or new defence lawyers were instructed.

It was called again before Justice Nation today, when the court was told that counsel Anselm Williams and Kris Bucher had been appointed.

However, they sought a further adjournment and the trial has been remanded part-heard to resume on May 30, with a pre-trial call-over scheduled for April 12.

Zagros had admitted some similar charges before the trial began, Justice Nation was told on March 14. He continued to deny the nine charges still before the court, mainly related to the importation of packages of drugs.

The Crown alleged when the trial began that he was the boss of the methamphetamine importing operation, and said $160,000 cash was found when police searched his home.

He was remanded in custody today.